USDJ Market Cap Reaches $14.87 Million (USDJ)

USDJ (USDJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 23rd. In the last seven days, USDJ has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. USDJ has a total market cap of $14.87 million and $2.39 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDJ coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003431 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get USDJ alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 619.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,934.36 or 0.82017059 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 517.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003423 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.50 or 0.00508887 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00034020 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,148.89 or 1.47860426 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000263 BTC.

USDJ Profile

USDJ was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST . The official website for USDJ is just.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

USDJ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDJ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.