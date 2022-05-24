Vai Price Tops $0.95 (VAI)

Vai (VAI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. One Vai coin can currently be bought for $0.95 or 0.00003265 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vai has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. Vai has a market capitalization of $54.52 million and $41,232.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vai Profile

Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 coins. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol . Vai’s official website is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Vai Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

