Validity (VAL) Reaches One Day Volume of $187,837.00

Validity (VAL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. Validity has a market capitalization of $8.06 million and approximately $187,837.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Validity coin can now be bought for $1.76 or 0.00006040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Validity has traded 6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001384 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

About Validity

Validity (CRYPTO:VAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,582,329 coins and its circulating supply is 4,580,136 coins. The official website for Validity is validitytech.com . The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Validity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Validity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Validity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

