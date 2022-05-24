Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.07-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.64 billion-$3.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.59 billion.

Valvoline stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.38. The stock had a trading volume of 5,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,030. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.31. Valvoline has a 12 month low of $26.69 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Valvoline had a return on equity of 278.10% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $886.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Valvoline will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.01%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VVV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Valvoline in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Valvoline from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valvoline from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Valvoline from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.17.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 1st quarter worth $422,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Valvoline during the 1st quarter worth $404,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth $325,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Valvoline by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth $308,000. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Valvoline (Get Rating)

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.