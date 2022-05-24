Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $95.74

Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $95.74 and last traded at $95.85, with a volume of 1223 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.25.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.92.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,902,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,653,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 33,918.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 348,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,989,000 after buying an additional 346,984 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,336,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,735,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,220,000 after purchasing an additional 308,855 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

