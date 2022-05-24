Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stock Position Decreased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,278 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEU. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $53.70 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $50.49 and a 1 year high of $65.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.53.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)
- CrowdStrike: A Cybersecurity Unicorn
- Two Stocks You Shouldn’t Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Time to Bid Low for Farfetch Stock
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Looks Sizzling Down Here
- Don’t Wait Too Long to Buy These 3 Mega Caps
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.