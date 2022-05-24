Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,940 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $24,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 144.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $107.37. 65,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,324,897. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.72. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.37 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66.

