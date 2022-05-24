Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VO. Fure Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 14,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

VO stock traded down $5.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.37. 22,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,400. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $201.98 and a 52-week high of $261.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $226.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.