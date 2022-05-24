Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Fort Point Capital Partners LLC

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 452,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,393,000 after buying an additional 9,710 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $17,464,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 31,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,706,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 72,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,845,000 after buying an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 580,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,451,000 after buying an additional 91,069 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $362.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,559,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,661,189. The business has a fifty day moving average of $394.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $409.53. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.76 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

