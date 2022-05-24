Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Lowered by Enterprise Financial Services Corp

Enterprise Financial Services Corp lessened its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,128,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,479,000 after purchasing an additional 94,916 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.8% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,969,000 after acquiring an additional 6,854 shares in the last quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 167,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,195,000 after acquiring an additional 25,543 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,021,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 369,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,782,000 after acquiring an additional 8,728 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $3.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $361.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,682,372. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $394.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $409.53. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.76 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

