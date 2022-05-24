Velas Trading Down 6.9% Over Last 7 Days (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. During the last week, Velas has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. Velas has a total market cap of $162.17 million and $3.10 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.0704 or 0.00000241 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000262 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001675 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001881 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Velas Profile

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,303,375,754 coins. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

