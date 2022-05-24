Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.69-$0.73 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE VTR traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.38. 122,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,386,399. Ventas has a 52-week low of $45.44 and a 52-week high of $64.02. The company has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 140.13, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.93 and its 200-day moving average is $54.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 461.55%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.42.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 69,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $4,412,766.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $1,087,326.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,802 shares of company stock worth $7,447,849 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Ventas during the first quarter worth approximately $280,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the first quarter worth $271,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 6.0% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the first quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the first quarter worth $231,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

