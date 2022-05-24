Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Posted by on May 24th, 2022

Analysts expect Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYXGet Rating) to post ($0.47) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Ventyx Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the lowest is ($0.47). The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ventyx Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.95) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($1.90). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($2.02). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ventyx Biosciences.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.07.

VTYX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ventyx Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock opened at $18.23 on Friday. Ventyx Biosciences has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.02 and its 200-day moving average is $15.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. 62.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ventyx Biosciences (Get Rating)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, and lupus.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ventyx Biosciences (VTYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Receive News & Ratings for Ventyx Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventyx Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.