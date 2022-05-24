Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Analysts expect Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) to post ($0.47) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Ventyx Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the lowest is ($0.47). The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ventyx Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.95) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($1.90). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($2.02). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ventyx Biosciences.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.07.

VTYX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ventyx Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock opened at $18.23 on Friday. Ventyx Biosciences has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.02 and its 200-day moving average is $15.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. 62.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, and lupus.

