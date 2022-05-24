Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 72,346 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 523,459 shares.The stock last traded at $14.93 and had previously closed at $14.77.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veris Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Veris Residential from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Veris Residential ( NYSE:VRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.27). Veris Residential had a negative net margin of 38.53% and a negative return on equity of 9.63%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Veris Residential, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veris Residential

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

