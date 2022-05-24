VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 373,696 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,205 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.34% of VeriSign worth $94,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,764 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 47,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,728,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,265 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VeriSign in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $260.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.38, for a total value of $131,015.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.31, for a total transaction of $60,741.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,748 shares of company stock worth $3,114,855 in the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $166.71 on Tuesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.69 and a twelve month high of $257.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.88.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. VeriSign had a net margin of 58.63% and a negative return on equity of 46.72%. The firm had revenue of $346.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

About VeriSign (Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.