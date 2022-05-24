Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Shares Gap Down to $5.42

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.42, but opened at $5.12. Vertical Aerospace shares last traded at $5.13, with a volume of 40 shares changing hands.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Vertical Aerospace in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.22.
About Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL)
Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of electric aircraft. It offers VX4, a piloted electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
