Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Shares Gap Down to $5.42

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.42, but opened at $5.12. Vertical Aerospace shares last traded at $5.13, with a volume of 40 shares changing hands.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Vertical Aerospace in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertical Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vertical Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace by 1,048.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 29,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

About Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL)

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of electric aircraft. It offers VX4, a piloted electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

