Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.66 Million

Brokerages expect Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) to announce $16.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Veru’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $18.90 million. Veru reported sales of $17.66 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veru will report full-year sales of $62.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $57.20 million to $69.84 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $101.75 million, with estimates ranging from $67.99 million to $162.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Veru.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Veru had a negative net margin of 45.56% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS.

VERU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Brookline Capital Acquisition lifted their price target on shares of Veru from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Veru from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Veru from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Veru in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veru has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Veru by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Veru by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Veru by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Veru by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC boosted its stake in Veru by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 45,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 29.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VERU traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.12. 8,125,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,157,697. Veru has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -41.53 and a beta of -0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.29.

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

