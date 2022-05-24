Vesper Market Cap Reaches $9.95 Million (VSP)

Vesper (VSP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. In the last seven days, Vesper has traded 32.9% higher against the dollar. Vesper has a market capitalization of $9.95 million and approximately $57,697.00 worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vesper coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.13 or 0.00003814 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 62.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8,689.47 or 0.29449595 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 517.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003386 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.62 or 0.00503678 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00034443 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000275 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,231.95 or 1.43128919 BTC.

Vesper Profile

Vesper was first traded on February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,840,163 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vesper provides a platform for easy-to-use Decentralized Finance (DeFi) products. Vesper's DeFi products deliver ease-of-use in achieving your crypto-finance objectives. The Vesper token (VSP) is the core economic engine that facilitates the building and expansion of Vesper’s capabilities and its community. The Vesper project rests on three pillars: Vesper Products: At launch, Vesper offers a variety of interest-yielding “Grow Pools” that enable users to passively increase their crypto holdings by simply selecting the desired aggressiveness of their strategy and the digital asset held. The Vesper Grow Pools represent the first product on the Vesper platform. More will be developed and presented over time. Vesper Token: VSP incentivizes participation, facilitates governance, and catalyzes user contribution. Users earn VSP through pool participation and, later, participating in Vesper's continuous improvement. Vesper Community: Vesper is building a user community that sustains and grows the product portfolio, facilitates progressive decentralization, and enables users to build new products while earning a share of that product's fees. “

Buying and Selling Vesper

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vesper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vesper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

