Victrex plc (VCT) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 26th

Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, May 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.42 ($0.17) per share on Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:VCT opened at GBX 1,720 ($21.64) on Tuesday. Victrex has a 1 year low of GBX 1,597 ($20.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,720 ($34.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,802.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,061.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,200 ($27.68) to GBX 2,000 ($25.17) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,330 ($29.32) price target on shares of Victrex in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,576.25 ($32.42).

In related news, insider Brendan Connolly acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,920 ($24.16) per share, for a total transaction of £9,600 ($12,080.03). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 525 shares of company stock worth $1,004,576.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

