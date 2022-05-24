VIDY (VIDY) Trading Up 37.6% This Week

VIDY (VIDY) traded up 47.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 24th. One VIDY coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. VIDY has a total market cap of $2.70 million and approximately $988,361.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VIDY has traded up 37.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VIDY Profile

VIDY is a coin. It launched on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,888,864,266 coins. VIDY’s official website is vidy.com . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDY’s official Twitter account is @VidyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VIDY is medium.com/@vidycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

VIDY Coin Trading

