Vienna Asset Management LLC Invests $632,000 in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $341,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total transaction of $1,969,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,866 shares in the company, valued at $52,269,352.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total transaction of $1,036,128.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,252,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN traded up $6.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $283.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,128,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,624,891. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $341.57. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $268.17 and a 1 year high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 39.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.35.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

