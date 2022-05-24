Vienna Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bluestein R H & Co. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 236,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,845,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 58.2% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 254,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,385,000 after acquiring an additional 93,548 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at about $433,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 362,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,486,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In other news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total transaction of $1,128,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $387,806.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,025.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,557 shares of company stock valued at $9,589,496 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $163.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,868,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,499,248. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.67 and a 12-month high of $249.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $181.51 and its 200-day moving average is $201.21. The company has a market capitalization of $76.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.82%.

Several analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.88.

Zoetis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.