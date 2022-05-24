Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vivid Seats’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vivid Seats will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.21 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vivid Seats.

Get Vivid Seats alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on SEAT shares. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Vivid Seats from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vivid Seats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Vivid Seats from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.03.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEAT. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter valued at $3,150,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter valued at $3,121,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter valued at $948,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter valued at $6,834,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

SEAT traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.46. 427,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,884. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average of $10.58. Vivid Seats has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $14.35.

Vivid Seats Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vivid Seats (SEAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vivid Seats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivid Seats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.