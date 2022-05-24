VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Trading Down 10.4%

VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 10.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.82 and last traded at $4.90. 94,514 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,105,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.47.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VNET Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of VNET Group from $10.80 to $8.20 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VNET Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.85.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.
VNET Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:VNET)
VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VNET Group (VNET)
- Zoom Video Communications Is Primed To Launch Higher
- Veeva Systems: Increasing NDR and Other Wins
- Fundamental Strength Makes Williams-Sonoma One for Your Recovery Watchlist
- Institutions Buy The Dip In Petco Health and Wellness Company
- Autozone Edges Past Advanced Auto Parts In Q1 2022
Receive News & Ratings for VNET Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VNET Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.