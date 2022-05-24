VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Trading Down 10.4%

VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 10.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.82 and last traded at $4.90. 94,514 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,105,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.47.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VNET Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of VNET Group from $10.80 to $8.20 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VNET Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.85.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in VNET Group by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,722,000 after acquiring an additional 65,866 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in VNET Group by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD raised its stake in VNET Group by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 12,106,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $209,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439,909 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in VNET Group by 256.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 37,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in VNET Group by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,038,269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,376,000 after acquiring an additional 137,007 shares in the last quarter.

VNET Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:VNET)

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

