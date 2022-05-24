Vortex Defi (VTX) Price Hits $0.0026 on Major Exchanges

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One Vortex Defi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vortex Defi has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. Vortex Defi has a market capitalization of $6,457.64 and $116.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00038317 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 376.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Vortex Defi

Vortex Defi is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

