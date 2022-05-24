Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €205.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €205.00 ($218.09) price target on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

WCH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Baader Bank set a €188.00 ($200.00) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($170.21) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €145.00 ($154.26) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($164.89) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €180.00 ($191.49) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €171.70 ($182.66).

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

ETR:WCH opened at €160.85 ($171.12) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €160.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is €147.44. Wacker Chemie has a 52 week low of €116.65 ($124.10) and a 52 week high of €177.75 ($189.10). The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59.

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.