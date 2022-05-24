Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $8,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 91,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,854 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 54.7% in the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 65,486 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 23,158 shares in the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $42.15 on Tuesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.72 and a 1-year high of $55.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.70.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.20. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.4775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.34%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

