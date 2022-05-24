Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,683,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,397,000 after buying an additional 91,816 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,614,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $987,886,000 after purchasing an additional 323,707 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,612,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,100,331,000 after purchasing an additional 143,649 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 12,882.2% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,752,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716,169 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Waste Management by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,811,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $569,346,000 after purchasing an additional 103,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $4,579,656.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total transaction of $1,717,503.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,457,752.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,103 shares of company stock worth $14,671,775 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. cut shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.57.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $156.08. 1,522,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,019,208. The company has a market cap of $64.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.97 and a 52 week high of $170.18.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 57.27%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

