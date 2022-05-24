Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Stake Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,183,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,757 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.94% of Waters worth $439,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the third quarter worth $56,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $321.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $315.52 and its 200-day moving average is $328.23. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $288.32 and a 52-week high of $428.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.48. Waters had a return on equity of 221.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $690.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 12.05 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WAT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Waters in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen raised their target price on Waters to $358.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays initiated coverage on Waters in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $367.33.

In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total transaction of $1,315,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,961.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Waters (Get Rating)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.