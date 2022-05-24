Waves Enterprise (WEST) Price Hits $0.0772 on Major Exchanges

Waves Enterprise (WEST) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0772 or 0.00000260 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar. Waves Enterprise has a market cap of $3.24 million and $199,196.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 63.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8,706.09 or 0.29317442 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 517.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003365 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $148.90 or 0.00501427 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00034404 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000271 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,916.06 or 1.41150806 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using U.S. dollars.

