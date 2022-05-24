Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,351 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.20% of Weis Markets worth $3,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Weis Markets by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 221,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Weis Markets by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after buying an additional 41,514 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Weis Markets during the fourth quarter valued at about $907,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weis Markets during the fourth quarter valued at about $375,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Weis Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. 38.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Weis Markets alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Weis Markets from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th.

Shares of WMK stock opened at $74.16 on Tuesday. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.66 and a 52-week high of $86.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.17.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Weis Markets’s payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

About Weis Markets (Get Rating)

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weis Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weis Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.