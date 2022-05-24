Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Receives $24.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.75.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

WBT traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.45. 2,163,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,719,312. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.98 and a beta of 2.03. Welbilt has a 1 year low of $19.49 and a 1 year high of $25.19.

Welbilt ( NYSE:WBT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.09). Welbilt had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $330.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Welbilt will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Welbilt by 1,581.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Welbilt during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Welbilt by 1,248.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Welbilt during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Welbilt during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

