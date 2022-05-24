Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Receives $24.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.75.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.
WBT traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.45. 2,163,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,719,312. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.98 and a beta of 2.03. Welbilt has a 1 year low of $19.49 and a 1 year high of $25.19.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Welbilt by 1,581.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Welbilt during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Welbilt by 1,248.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Welbilt during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Welbilt during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.
Welbilt Company Profile (Get Rating)
Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Welbilt (WBT)
- Zoom Video Communications Is Primed To Launch Higher
- Veeva Systems: Increasing NDR and Other Wins
- Institutions Buy The Dip In Petco Health and Wellness Company
- Fundamental Strength Makes Williams-Sonoma One for Your Recovery Watchlist
- Autozone Edges Past Advanced Auto Parts In Q1 2022
Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.