Wells Fargo & Company Trims Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Target Price to C$38.00

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from C$45.00 to C$38.00 in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GOOS. CSFB lowered their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$60.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Canada Goose to C$37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$35.00 to C$31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$70.00 to C$47.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$39.20.

GOOS opened at C$25.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$29.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$39.27. Canada Goose has a 52-week low of C$23.30 and a 52-week high of C$67.33.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

