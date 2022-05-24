West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFGGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.93.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TD Securities decreased their price target on West Fraser Timber from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,220,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth approximately $5,301,000. GRS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. GRS Advisors LLC now owns 293,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,201,000 after purchasing an additional 63,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in West Fraser Timber by 158,797.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 158,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,912,000 after purchasing an additional 158,797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

WFG stock traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.60. The stock had a trading volume of 583,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,099. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.87 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. West Fraser Timber has a 52 week low of $64.72 and a 52 week high of $102.61.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFGGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $10.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.84 by $2.41. West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 29.88%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will post 25.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

