West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 16,263 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 325,499 shares.The stock last traded at $84.05 and had previously closed at $87.69.
WFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, West Fraser Timber has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.93.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.55. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93 and a beta of -0.32.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 684.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG)
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on West Fraser Timber (WFG)
- Zoom Video Communications Is Primed To Launch Higher
- Veeva Systems: Increasing NDR and Other Wins
- Fundamental Strength Makes Williams-Sonoma One for Your Recovery Watchlist
- Institutions Buy The Dip In Petco Health and Wellness Company
- Autozone Edges Past Advanced Auto Parts In Q1 2022
Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.