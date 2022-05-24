West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 16,263 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 325,499 shares.The stock last traded at $84.05 and had previously closed at $87.69.

WFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, West Fraser Timber has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.93.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.55. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93 and a beta of -0.32.

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $10.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.84 by $2.41. West Fraser Timber had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 42.84%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.96 EPS. West Fraser Timber’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 25.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 684.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

