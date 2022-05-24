Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) PT Lowered to $105.00 at Piper Sandler

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler to $105.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

WAL has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $125.67.

NYSE:WAL opened at $76.69 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $71.68 and a fifty-two week high of $124.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.10.

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $555.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.09 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 41.03% and a return on equity of 21.77%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.57%.

In other news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.67 per share, with a total value of $236,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,100.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 6,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $591,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,150 shares of company stock worth $394,784. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,549,000 after buying an additional 154,596 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,762,000 after buying an additional 121,143 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 12,767 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2,395.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

