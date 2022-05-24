Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 24.6% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:WIW opened at $10.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.36. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.47 and a 52-week high of $13.93.

In other Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 51,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.58 per share, with a total value of $541,558.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,573,938 shares in the company, valued at $143,612,264.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 6.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,203,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,883,000 after buying an additional 135,038 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 371,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 26,003 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,419,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,276,000 after purchasing an additional 90,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 29.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 215,686 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 49,151 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

