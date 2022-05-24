Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 24.6% per year over the last three years.

WIW opened at $10.63 on Tuesday. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.47 and a 52-week high of $13.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.35 and its 200-day moving average is $12.36.

In other Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 29,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.52 per share, for a total transaction of $312,401.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,667,280 shares in the company, valued at $143,779,785.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WIW. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $199,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 20.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 87,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 14,926 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

