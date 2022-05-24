Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF) Raises Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 26th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Western Forest Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Shares of TSE WEF opened at C$1.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$598.94 million and a P/E ratio of 3.29. Western Forest Products has a 1-year low of C$1.66 and a 1-year high of C$2.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.02.

Get Western Forest Products alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC dropped their target price on Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James set a C$3.25 price objective on Western Forest Products and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.