WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,558 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $887,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of Intel by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 22,125 shares of company stock valued at $991,265. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.35 on Monday, reaching $42.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,172,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,294,633. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.81. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $40.31 and a 1 year high of $58.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $171.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group set a $53.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.54.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

