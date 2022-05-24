WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 713,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 105,214 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 1.59% of WEX worth $100,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of WEX by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEX by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WEX by 20.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEX by 16.7% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of WEX by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEX alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WEX shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on WEX in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on WEX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on WEX from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.46.

In other news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE WEX traded up $3.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $161.10. 227,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,581. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.90. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.01 and a 1 year high of $208.38.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.19. WEX had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $517.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WEX (Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.