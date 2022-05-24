Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Position Trimmed by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 70,849 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $5,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WY. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 10,938.5% during the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,688 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,463,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at about $433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Weyerhaeuser stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.02. The stock had a trading volume of 129,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,347,225. The stock has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.48. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $43.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 27.03%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 20.06%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

