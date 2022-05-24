WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 15,826 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 514,940 shares.The stock last traded at $22.01 and had previously closed at $21.75.

Several research firms recently commented on WOW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.57.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.77.

WideOpenWest ( NYSE:WOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). WideOpenWest had a net margin of 83.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $174.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. WideOpenWest’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 4,385 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $87,919.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,416,681 shares in the company, valued at $28,404,454.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 18,232 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $389,435.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 392,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,377,562.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,385 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,768 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 328.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,282,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,367,000 after purchasing an additional 982,931 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in WideOpenWest by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in WideOpenWest in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WideOpenWest by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,343,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,756,000 after buying an additional 139,136 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in WideOpenWest by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,856,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,255,000 after buying an additional 445,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

About WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW)

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.