Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Acquires 1,450 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 382,271 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $3,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ET. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,729,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $540,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,732 shares during the last quarter. Goff John C purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at $1,012,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 2,030,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,712,000 after purchasing an additional 309,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares during the period. 48.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael K. Grimm purchased 504,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $5,656,566.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 181,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,007.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ET traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,891,943. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.91. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $12.48. The company has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.93.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $20.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.47%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ET shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

