Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Has $1.31 Million Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Duke Energy by 17.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,012,000 after acquiring an additional 867,051 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 33.6% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 9,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 4.4% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 45.3% in the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Robert Alexander Glenn sold 1,430 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $150,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $1,971,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,137 shares of company stock valued at $3,376,679. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.42.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.15. 16,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,003,045. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $85.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $95.48 and a one year high of $116.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.29.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 82.77%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

