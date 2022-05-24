Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Purchases 1,486 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Gs Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $4.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $183.20. 1,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,876. The company’s 50-day moving average is $202.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $178.19 and a 1 year high of $241.06.

