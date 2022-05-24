Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Purchases 3,851 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 196.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 585.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 48 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1,650.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.70.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $6.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $215.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192,155. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $262.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.29. The company has a market capitalization of $77.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.26. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.60 and a 12 month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

