Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Purchases 549 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,375 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,374 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 128,564 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,412,000 after purchasing an additional 40,953 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Target by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in Target by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,694,201 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $387,582,000 after purchasing an additional 42,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in Target by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 34,259 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Target to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Target from $293.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Target from $274.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.72.

In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $7.10 on Tuesday, hitting $146.80. 138,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,820,930. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $221.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.94. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $150.89 and a twelve month high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 14.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Target’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

