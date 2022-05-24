Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Raises Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 196.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 3.9% in the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 11.8% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Roku by 147.1% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Roku by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

ROKU stock traded down $14.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.42. The stock had a trading volume of 177,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,371,508. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.12 and a 52 week high of $490.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 82.39 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Roku had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $733.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $11,062,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total value of $241,717.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,946 shares of company stock worth $11,831,274. 15.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.92.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

