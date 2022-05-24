Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Sells 4,223 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. reduced its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,223 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in General Motors by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in General Motors by 793.7% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.30.

NYSE GM traded down $1.34 on Tuesday, reaching $34.66. 173,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,776,443. General Motors has a one year low of $34.38 and a one year high of $67.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

